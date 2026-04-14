The Best Second-Round Gems in Chargers History: Chargers who Slid and Became Legends

First-round picks get all the fanfare and media hype when it comes to the NFL draft. But the truth is, teams live and die by finding key contributors throughout the rest of the draft. The Chargers have had some awesome draft classes overall and amazing contributions over the years from players drafted in the second round.

The 2026 draft should give the Chargers the opportunity to add another key contributor in the second round. Before we get to this year's draft, let's examine the best second-round selections in Chargers history.

Honorable mention: Quarterback Drew Brees, class of 2001

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Drew Brees was drafted by the Chargers in the 2001 draft along with franchise legend LaDainian Tomlinson. Brees may not have become the Hall of Fame quarterback that we know today while wearing the lightning bolt, but his experience and time with the Chargers shaped who he became.

When the Chargers selected another quarterback in the first round of the 2004 draft. After a draft day trade sent Philip Rivers to the Chargers, Brees completely changed his training and fought off Rivers for two seasons but unfortunately injured his throwing shoulder at the end of the 2005 season opening the door for Rivers to take over. The following season, Brees took over the New Orleans Saints following the tragedy of Hurricane Katrina, and he became a Louisiana sports legend and NFL Hall of Famer.

4) Running back Natrone Means, class of 1993

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The Chargers have been to one Super Bowl, and they made it there heavily off of a phenomenal season from second-year running back Natrone Means. Means was a second-round pick in the 1993 draft out of North Carolina, and his career season in 1994 helped the Chargers make it to Super Bowl XXIX.

Means, as fate would have it, became a coach and position coach at North Carolina to current Chargers running back Omarion Hampton.

3) Linebacker Denzel Perryman, class of 2015

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This may be a bit recent, but Denzel Perryman went from a under-sized bone crushing linebacker from the University of Miami in the 2015 draft class to an NFL staple entering his 12th NFL season and 9th with the Chargers.

Linebackers don't always have a long shelf life in the NFL due to the physical toll the position takes. Perryman is still going strong, playing at a high level and has a clear role.

2) Wide receiver Vincent Jackson, class of 2005

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The late Vincent Jackson was a true problem for defensive backs in his prime. Jackson was a small school standout from Northern Colorado who the Chargers drafted in the second round of the 2005 draft. Jackson took a few years to develop and grow, but by year three, Jackson was a full-time starter. By year four, Jackson was a reliable 1,000-yard receiver.

Vincent Jackson's 2008-2011 run with the Chargers, although hampered by injury in the 2010 season, was truly top of the food chain number one wide receiver level. He continued his elite production with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three more seasons.

1) The Chargers' best second-round pick in franchise history, safety Eric Weddle, class of 2007

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Eric Weddle will be remembered for his beard and his elite play on the field. Weddle was one of the most versatile athletes in college at the University of Utah and somehow slipped to the second round due to concerns over his size and athletic ceiling.

In the NFL, Weddle notched six Pro Bowls, five All-Pro selections, and won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams after stepping back into the Rams' starting lineup after being retired for nearly two full seasons. Weddle's stretch from 2010-2014 with the Chargers was legendary.

Next up

Ladd McConkey may join this franchise list if he continues to develop.