Chargers Named Best Fit for Intriguing Developmental Prospect Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

With the 2026 NFL Draft right around the corner, we have seen plenty of scenarios play out for the Los Angeles Chargers. Whether it's upgrading offensive guard or defensive tackle in the first round, it has been played over and over again...with good reasoning.

However, moving to the second round of the draft, value could be found on day two of the NFL draft, seen by the Chargers' picks of Ladd McConkey, Tre Harris and even Jamaree Caldwell, all being great selections made on day two. This year, it seems that the second round is usually a selection of whatever position between guard and defensive tackle that was not selected in the first round.

NFL Draft Expert, Justin Melo, predicted the Bolts to go a different route in the draft, predicting a "freak" athlete EDGE rusher as a perfect fit for their team and ability to develop defensive linemen.

Los Angeles Chargers: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

R Mason Thomas | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

R Mason Thomas the EDGE out of Oklahoma has been noted as one of the most intriguing draft prospects in the NFL draft, likely being a day two selection who will need proper coaching to unleash all of the tools that he possesses.

Melo in regard to Thomas to the Chargers: "If the Los Angeles Chargers don't draft a pass rusher early, Oklahoma's R Mason Thomas could be a consolation prize later. Thomas rushes the passer like an energizer bunny with no "off" button. Thomas is undersized, but first-step quickness, athleticism, and a relentless motor led to 15.5 sacks over the past two seasons. He should bring designated pass-rush ability to the table."

The Chargers are in need of a current "flamethrower" off the EDGE as a speed-change up guy from the power profiles that are currently starting in Tuli Tuipolotu and Khalil Mack. They are also in need of a future off-ramp from the impending retirement coming from the aging Mack. Thomas could very well be both.

Could Adding R Mason Thomas Really Work?

Even with Melo's reasoning and the "on-paper" reasoning for this selection, Chargers draft expert Thomas Martinez had an entire briefing on the Bolts and what they like in an EDGE rusher. "Joe Hortiz has imported Baltimore's strategy to Los Angeles. Tracking the historical selection of edge rushers and comparing their arm length clearly shows arm length matters as a measurement. The Chargers rely on their edge rushers to hold a strong edge and participate in the run game." R Mason Thomas has 31 5/8" arms, much shorter than what the Bolts look for.

With differing opinions from two different experts, the answer to the Chargers adding Thomas through the draft still relies on it being answered by Joe Hortiz and his staff. Either way, they will be adding a talented draftee in the second round, hopefully someone who can be the exact complement to the duo they currently have, as well as the future at the position.

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