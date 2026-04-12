Ranking Every Chargers Draft Class of the Last Decade: From Franchise Changing to Forgettable

The Los Angeles Chargers are less than two weeks away from adding a new crop of Chargers to the history of the franchise via the NFL draft. Over the past 10 years, the Chargers have added some phenomenal Chargers to the roster and have had great draft classes, others were less impactful.

I recently broke down and ranked the last ten draft classes from worst to best. In that ranking the class as a whole was ranked by overall performance. Let's now explore the draft classes by impact on the franchise.

5 worst Chargers draft classes of the last decade

10) 2022

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1 Zion Johnson

3 JT Woods

4 Isaiah Spiller

5 Otito Ogbonnia

6 Jamaree Salyer

6 Ja'Sir Taylor

7 Deane Leonard

7 Zander Horvath

The 2022 class produced no consistent starters outside of Zion Johnson and his performance was up and down during his time with the Chargers. Jamaree Salyer was in a constant state of flux. Deane Leonard is the only member of this class to sign an extension.

9) 2019

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1 Jerry Tillery

2 Nasir Adderley

3 Trey Pipkins

4 Drue Tranquill

5 Easton Stick

6 Emeke Egbule

7 Cortez Broughton

The first four picks of the 2019 class started at some point during their rookie contracts for the Chargers, but none of them made a long-term impact unless we count Jerry Tillery's blatant dirty hit on Justin Herbert as a member of the Raiders.

"Holy smokes," — Trent Green reacts as Jerry Tillery is disqualified for a late hit on Justin Herbert.



NFL rules analyst Gene Steratore then provides a lengthy explanation for why this was the right call. pic.twitter.com/Regu3EkYdY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 1, 2023

8) 2017

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1 Mike Williams

2 Forrest Lamp

3 Dan Feeney

4 Rayshawn Jenkins

5 Desmond King

6 Sam Tevi

7 Isaac Rochell

Credit to Sam Tevi and Isaac Rochell for being good late-round contributors but wide receiver Mike Williams is the only member of this draft class to have a long-term impact on the franchise as he became a top NFL wide receiver

7) 2016

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1 Joey Bosa

2 Hunter Henry

3 Max Tuerk

4 Joshua Perry

5 Jatavis Brown

6 Drew Kaser

6 Derek Watt

7 Donavon Clark

Joey Bosa instantly was one of the best edge rushers in the NFL when he stepped onto the field for the Chargers defense. He was arguably the best Chargers defender for a five-year stretch. Outside of Bosa, the rest of the class had minimal impact on the Chargers going forward.

6) 2025

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1 Omarion Hampton

2 Tre Harris

3 Jamaree Caldwell

4 Kyle Kennard

5 KeAndre Lambert-Smith

5 Oronde Gadsden II

6 Branson Taylor

6 R.J. Mickens

7 Trikweze Bridges

The 2025 class simply is in a too-soon-to-determine phase. Omarion Hampton, Tre Harris, and Oronde Gadsden II showed high-level talent and have some elite performances on the offensive side of the ball. Mickens and Caldwell could be pillars of the defense going forward, but that is still projection.

5 best Chargers draft classes of the last decade

5) 2018

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1 Derwin James

2 Uchenna Nwosu

3 Justin Jones

4 Kyzir White

5 Scott Quessenberry

6 Dylan Cantrell

7 Justin Jackson

Derwin James Jr has been a multi-year Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection and continues to be a massive piece of the heart and soul of the Chargers' defense. Several other starters came from this class, but none had a long-term impact.

4) 2021

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1 Rashawn Slater

2 Asante Samuel Jr.

3 Josh Palmer

3 Tre' McKitty

4 Chris Rumph

5 Brenden Jaimes

6 Nick Niemann

6 Larry Rountree

7 Mark Webb

Securing a cornerstone franchise left tackle and a pair of starters behind Rashawn Slater makes the 2021 class stand above others.



3) 2023

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1 Quentin Johnston

2 Tuli Tuipulotu

3 Daiyan Henley

4 Derius Davis

5 Jordan McFadden

6 Scott Matlock

7 Max Duggan

Securing two defensive cornerstones in Tuli Tuipulotu and Daiyan Henley will help the defense for years to come. Quentin Johnston has been good weapon for the offense and Derius Davis has an All-Pro selection under his belt as a returner.

2) 2020

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1 Justin Herbert

1 Kenneth Murray

4 Joshua Kelley

5 Joe Reed

6 Alohi Gilman

7 K.J. Hill

Justin Herbert keeps this class from the bottom. Finding the franchise starting quarterback in Herbert as he has become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL could not be more impactful. But, one class did beat the Justin Herbert plus Alohi Gilman class.

1) 2024

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1 Joe Alt

2 Ladd McConkey

3 Junior Colson

4 Justin Eboigbe

5 Tarheeb Still

5 Cam Hart

6 Kimani Vidal

7 Brenden Rice

7 Cornelius Johnson

Snagging a cornerstone tackle and number one wide receiver in one draft class can't be understated. On top of Alt and McConkey, two starting cornerbacks in Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart, and a starting caliber running back in Kimani Vidal. The 2024 class dramatically impacted the Chargers.