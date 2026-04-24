Biggest NFL Draft Needs for Chargers on Day Two and Most Likely Picks

The Los Angeles Chargers entered the 2026 NFL draft on Thursday with two clear and obvious needs. The Chargers selected Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor with pick No. 22 in the first round to solve one of their key needs at edge rusher.

The Chargers have one more major and glaring need to address, and that is adding a starting-caliber guard to compete for the left guard spot along the Chargers' rebuilt interior offensive line. The way the first round played out was without major surprise. The Chargers should have an excellent option to add on day two to avoid making critical mistakes.

Chargers' NFL draft plan and strategy after Round 1

Akheem Mesidor | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chargers lost edge rusher Odafe Oweh and left guard Zion Johnson to free agency. The 2026 draft is very deep at edge rusher but the majority of the true difference makers went in the first round, and historical precedence supports that conclusion as well. The only reason the Chargers were not going to take an edge rusher in the first round was if Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane fell to them but he went 14th overall to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Chargers selected one of the top edge rushers in the class at pick 22 and will look to address guard on day two. The way the remaining board stacks up, there are several day one starting caliber guards. This was a strategic move for Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz. Had the Chargers found a guard to take at 22 over Mesidor, the options for a difference making edge rusher would have greatly diminished by their second pick at pick 55.

Chargers' NFL draft likely picks on Day 2

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Chargers have not been hiding their draft strategy. Joe Hortiz seemed overwhelmingly confident in his press conference with head coach Jim Harbaugh after the first round that they will have options for the offensive line.

The Chargers will have options, but they should not tempt fate and wait until the third round. Their second round selection should be a guard. The group of interior offensive line prospects at the top of day two include Chase Bisontis, Emmanuel Pregnon, Gennings Dunker, Brian Parker II, Trey Zuhn III and Jalen Farmer among others.

There are still several edge rushers, wide receivers, cornerbacks and top linebackers still available and with enough luck the Chargers will have a top option remaining at pick No. 55.

The Chargers may switch to defensive backs once they fill their offensive line needs, assuming they do in fact take a guard in Round 2. Joe Hortiz has a track record dating back to Baltimore regarding defensive tackles and taking them in the third round. If the Chargers wanted to add some extra beef in the trenches, the third round seems like the sweet spot to do so.