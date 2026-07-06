NFL Free Agency Still Offers Chargers Great Training Camp Options

The Los Angeles Chargers aren’t hurting for new roster additions in free agency ahead of training camp.

But if there is one thing we know about the Chargers, it’s that head coach Jim Harbaugh loves his competitor’s welcome slogan (even if it doesn’t always ring true, say at spots like center with Bradley Bozeman).

And the Chargers haven’t been asleep at the wheel after the draft, either. After all, they went out and signed tight end David Njoku in what was pretty nationally received as a great move.

The Chargers weren’t even hurting for help at the spot, either, considering the breakout Oronde Gadsden at the top of the depth chart and new arrival Charlie Kolar next to him.

Looking at the current free-agent market, then, there are some veterans we could see the Chargers attempting to add before and even during training camp.

NFL free agents to watch during Chargers training camp

Von Miller | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First up on the list for this topic is edge rusher.

The Chargers drafted Akheem Mesidor in the first round this year to learn from Khalil Mack and eventually be the long-term pressure-creator alongside Tuli Tuipulotu. But the depth is lacking, as they’re not seeing much from recent draftee Kyle Kennard yet and Bud Dupree is one of the most commonly listed cut candidates across the entire NFL.

Free agency, though, still has plenty of options:

Jadeveon Clowney

Von Miller

Kyle Van Noy

None of these names are all that appealing anymore, sure. But Clowney is 33 and just had 22 quarterback pressures and 8.5 sacks over 13 games in Dallas last year. He’d be a superb depth option.

That’s just where the free-agent market is at right now. Here’s the top name at cornerback:

Trevon Diggs

Diggs is still just 28 years old, but he’s yet to find the top form before his ACL injury in 2023, hence his still sitting on the open market.

A team can never have too much good cornerback competition and depth. Behind the solid trio of Cam Hart, Tarheeb Still and Donte Jackson (feel free to add Derwin James as the nickel, too), the Chargers have some promising prospects they need to keep, but no sure things. Diggs would add veteran depth.

Injury insurance during training camp is all over the place in free agency, too. Think, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones and linebacker Bobby Wagner, as a few short examples.

There isn’t much out there that will earn the Chargers headlines quite like the Njoku signing did. But there are worthwhile options to consider. Plus, free agents this time of year should view Harbaugh’s club as a contender worth joining, too.

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