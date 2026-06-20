Chargers Roster Spotlights: Alec Ingold, The Future Unsung Hero of The 2026 Season

Alec Ingold, born July 9, 1996, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, played his high school ball at Bay Port High School, where he was named the Associated Press Wisconsin Player of the Year, as well as the Gatorade Wisconsin Player of the Year, doing so as a dual-threat QB athlete. This garnered Ingold a two-star recruiting status according to 247Sports.

After initially committing to Northern Illnois as a QB, Ingold went back to Wisconsin to play for the Badgers. Ingold started as a LB in the off-season, moIllinoisving to RB due to injury. He saw playing time in all four seasons with the program, with his sophomore season in 2016 being his first year at his home position, fullback.

As a short-yardage threat who can catch the ball, Ingold made a name for himself as a blocker as well. He was viewed as one of the best fullbacks at the collegiate level, being quickly picked up in undrafted free agency by the then-Oakland Raiders.

With the Raiders, he instantly started at the position, quickly becoming one of the leagues best utility fullbacks, only trailing guys like Pat Ricard and Kyle Juszczyk for league standings.

After a torn ACL in his final season in Las Vegas in 2021, he found a new home with the Mike McDaniel-led Miami Dolphins in 2022, where he played four seasons. With the new offense, he was featured more often, also becoming an elite zone blocking weapon.

Chargers Alec Ingold, FB Wisconsin

After McDaniel was fired from the Miami Dolphins after a disappointing 2025 season, the Los Angeles Chargers hired him as their offensive coordinator. One of the first moves made by McDaniel in his new role was to bring Ingold to Los Angeles as a veteran leader who could help teach the offense to all of the players learning it for the first time.

2025 Season Stats

17 Games

8 Catches

52 Yards

2 Rushing Attemps

9 Yards

21% of Special Teams Snaps

Measurables

Contract Status

"Alec Ingold signed a two year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers worth $3.75 million with an additional $500,000 available through incentives. Ingold received $3.56 million guaranteed including a $1.25 million signing bonus. Ingold also has a roster bonus due on the 3rd day of the 2027 league year." - OverTheCap

Alec Ingold's 2026 Season Outlook

The Chargers signed Ingold to instantly replace their DT to FB experiment, Scott Matlock, even after a year of improvement from the former sixth-round selection. However, with a scheme change from Greg Roman to McDaniel, a different body type was necessary, thus yielding Ingold being the perfect signing.

The Wisconsin native is expected to start instantly for the Bolts, becoming one of the unsung hereos of the 2026 season.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter