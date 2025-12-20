Chargers select massive defensive tackle in new mock draft

In the midst of a gutsy run that has seen them win six of seven games including triumphs over both of last season's Super Bowl teams, the Los Angeles Chargers have much unfinished business this year. But the success has shoved the team down the outlook for next year.

As of now, the 10-4 Chargers have the 26th overall pick in next April's NFL Draft.

With a Top 5 defense but numerous injuries that have forced Jim Harbaugh to play 12 offensive lineman, offense seems the logical choice for help in the draft.

But USA Today's latest mock draft doesn't agree. It has the Bolts going defense, and selecting Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks. He would give coordinator Jesse Minter another weapon along an already strong front that includes Khalil Mack, Tear Tart, Odafe Oweh and Tuli Tuipulotu.

Writes USA Today of its choice of Banks:

"A broken foot derailed Banks' season, but don't sleep on the 6-6, 330-pounder's chances of cracking the first round. He offers more pass-rushing upside than many of the other massive interior defenders in this draft, and he would still enable Jim Harbaugh to play the brand of bully ball he desires."

As promising as Banks sounds for 2026, the 2025 team is maximizing the present. The Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and, with a little help, could still be contention for the AFC West title or at the least the top Wild Card spot in the AFC.

