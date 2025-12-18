CBS experts making common-sense predictions despite wacky Chargers-Cowboys odds

We're still scratching our heads over oddsmakers - powered by bettors - initially establishing the Dallas Cowboys as favorites over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16.

The Chargers are 10-4; Cowboys 6-7-1. The Chargers are 4-2 on the road; Cowboys 4-2-1 at home. The Chargers have everything to play for; Cowboys - given a win by the Eagles over the Commanders on Saturday - will be officially eliminated.

MORE: Should Chargers consider signing veteran pass-rush specialist to league-best defense?

Despite those foundational facts, the Cowboys started the week as 1.5-point favorites and since have been pushed a full point to 2.5 at DraftKings. We're not the only one that sees the wonky spread.

The experts at CBS, for example, don't only expect head coach Jim Harbaugh's team to cover the spread Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium, but also to win the game outright. Ditto.

Writes Jordan Dajani in predicting the Chargers will win, 30-24:

"It's tough to gauge where the Cowboys are with their backs up against the wall, especially with them facing a stout Chargers team. L.A. is actually allowing just 242.3 total yards per game and 17.3 points per game during this 6-1 stretch. Give me the underdog."

MORE: Dak Prescott reveals unmotivated Cowboys' mindset against playoff-bound Chargers

Says Jared Dubin in agreement, picking the Chargers, 27-23.

"Why exactly is Dallas favored here? The defense has taken a significant step backward since that first game post-trade deadline. It's basically the same unit it was before the deadline. The offense can obviously move the ball against pretty much anyone, but the Chargers aren't just anyone. As Dajani mentioned, they're shutting down just about everybody in recent weeks."

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Derwin James | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Should Chargers consider signing veteran pass-rush specialist to league-best defense?

Justin Herbert hilariously celebrated eliminating Chiefs with fans

Can Chargers make a run in the wide open AFC?

Rams’ Puka Nacua slams Chargers on odd Adin Ross stream