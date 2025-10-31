Chargers' fourth-round selection has been majorly disappointing halfway through rookie year
The Los Angeles Chargers' 2025 NFL draft class had returns on day one and two, with all of those rookies playing meaningful snaps for the Chargers, helping contribute to the Bolts' current 5-3 record.
Day three of the draft is where more and more NFL teams seem to differ in general consensus rankings. Chargers fourth-round pick Kyle Kennard was ranked 89th overall. A seemingly great value for the Chargers, considering their selection of Kennard was 125th overall.
Unfortunately for the Chargers, Kennard has struggled to get on the field, early in his career due to a plethora of different issues. Has Kennard been a disappointment midway through the 2025 season? Is it his fault?
Kyle Kennard struggling to get on the field is more than a lack of unavailability
This lack of ability to get on the field is not a lack of opportunity, as EDGE Khalil Mack was injured for a large portion of the season, giving way for Kennard to have a chance to play.
Even with that, Kennard has appeared in three games for the Chargers, playing a total of 25 defensive snaps. On these snaps, he has yet to record a pressure or sack. He has two tackles as his only form of production.
As for the other five games, Kennard has been inactive for the Chargers defense, as guys like Caleb Murphy, Clelin Ferrell (both on different teams now) and Bud Dupree were gaining snaps over the rookie.
Why is Kennard not playing even if there was an injury in the room? The quickest answer is that he does not play special teams...even as a day three rookie. While the answer to exactly why he does not is not available, one can speculate that it is that he simply just not good at that phase of the game.
So, if Kennard cannot get on the field due to his lack of special teams ability and he cannot play defense because of a lack of production, what is there to look forward to for the back half of the 2025 season for the Chargers fourth-round pick?
Kennard's limited sample size makes the analysis difficult, but out of all EDGE rookies with at least 25 snaps, his 72.8 PFF tackling grade is fourth, overall defensive grade is eighth (65.3) and run defense grade is fourth (65.4). Intriguing numbers from PFF that point to Kennard is playing above-average for a rookie in limited play.
