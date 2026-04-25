Chargers Draft Nick Barrett Instant Analysis, Grade For LA’s Fifth-Round Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers continued to address the post-Jesse Minter defense in the NFL draft, picking South Carolina defensive lineman Nick Barrett at No. 145 in the fifth round.

With the pick, a balanced, long-term approach continues. In the fourth round alone, the Charges took a speedy weapon for Mike McDaniel, an offensive lineman for Justin Herbert and a Derwin James understudy.

Barrett in the fifth round? He’s another developmental type who, if all goes well, could help out in a rotation at some point down the road.

The caveat, though, is how the pick compares to consensus boards and outside analysis, giving better context to whether the Chargers found a good value.

NFL draft instant analysis, grade for Chargers drafting Nick Barrett

Nick Barrett | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On paper, Barrett looks like a prospect who can add lean mass to his frame and provide a pop against the run in a rotation.

That said, it’s not all positive.

Barrett, after all, was the No. 232-ranked prospect on Pro Football Focus’ big board after his 76.2 grade last year, which ranked 105th amongst defensive linemen.

That’s just one metric, of course, but it speaks to how polarizing the pick might be, even for a fifth-rounder.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein charts him as a player with room to grow, both overall and physically.

“Barrett lacks first-step quickness and sudden hands, so he’s best-suited as a block-eater and two-gapper,” Zierlein wrote. “The production won’t pop and he won’t add much as a rusher, but Barrett can add depth as a rotational nose tackle for teams looking for more congestion in the middle.”

The Chargers lost a name like Da'Shawn Hand in free agency this offseason and didn’t blow anyone away by compensating with Dalvin Tomlinson. They did get Teair Tart back on an extension, thankfully, but the spot next to him, on paper, continues to be a little uninspiring.

Barrett, then, is another long-term developmental piece who might be able to blossom into a contributor. Taking these little shots for down the road and having some nice younger depth is a good thing.

Overall, this pick isn’t a stunner, but Joe Hortiz and Co. have turned plenty of later-round picks like Tarheeb Still into meaningful contributors already. Plus, they currently have eight picks, so taking a shot or two on a guy they really like is just fine.

Grade: C

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