Should Chargers' trade interest in Jets All-Pro DL heat up after NFL insider report?

If the Los Angeles Chargers are going to make a trade by Tuesday's deadline, multiple NFL insiders believe it will be for New York Jets' All-Pro defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

Richie Whitt

Can Quinnen make up for the loss of Poona?

The Los Angeles Chargers head into Sunday's game at the lowly Tennessee Titans with a 5-3 record and renewed optimism about the season. The New York Jets, meanwhile, are steaming toward Tuesday's trade deadline with only one win and with their fingers on the trigger of a fire sale.

Though headed in opposite directions, can the two teams converge for a blockbuster trade?

Since losing Poona Ford to the Los Angeles Rams in free agency last offseason, head coach Jim Harbaugh's team has struggled to shore up its run defense. The Chargers are ranked 17th in the league against the run, and they've given up the second-most rushing touchdowns at 10.

They got defensive leader Khalil Mack back recently and already made a trade with the Baltimore Ravens to acquire edge-rusher Odafe Oweh. But defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's group could use some run-stuffing support.

Last season, Ford gave them push up the middle of the that resulted in three sacks. The Jets could be making available a better version of Poona in All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Already rumored to be ready to move running back Breece Hall, there are now reports that the 1-7 Jets might be willing to trade another elite piece in Williams. The Athletic reported last week that teams are calling the Jets about the All-Pro defensive tackle, with the story indicating New York's asking price is "massive."

Is Quinnen the Answer to Chargers' Run Defense Question?

"Keep an eye on the Jets; teams have been showing interest in DT Quinnen Williams," NFL reporter Dianna Russini reports, "although New York's asking price is massive."

Without providing specifics of suitors, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reiterated Wednesday that the Jets could be receiving calls for Williams.

Williams has made three consecutive Pro Bowls and had a 12-sack season in 2022. He's only 27 and is under contract through 2027 on a huge $96 million contract. Hence, the "massive" asking price.

Through eight weeks, he has one sack and 32 tackles. Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu leads the Chargers with six sacks.

