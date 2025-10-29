How does Tre Harris' stock fare after eight games in his rookie year?
The Los Angeles Chargers 2025 NFL draft class started out with an unorthodox approach with the first-round drafting of a running back. With plenty of holes on the roster, their approach to finding Justin Herbert more weapons continued into the second round with the drafting of Tre Harris.
As the 55th overall selection, the expectation for Harris was to become an instant contributor through the passing game with a lackluster Chargers receiver room. Then came the signing of Keenan Allen and then the year-three breakout from Quentin Johnston.
These receivers, having a major role in the offense, halted the immediate progression for Harris in this Greg Roman-led offense, eventually yielding Harris to be the fourth receiver on the depth chart to start the season. Even with this placement on the depth chart, Harris has been producing in different ways, allowing for a discussion to be had regarding his season to this point.
RELATED: Is Omarion Hampton a disappointing first-round pick halfway through the season?
At midseason, is Tre Harris living up to his second-round draft status?
The first segment of the NFL season for the Ole Miss receiver did not have a whole lot of intention of having Harris as a part of this offense, with a total of six targets in the first five weeks. While Harris was able to haul in three of those targets for 45 yards, showing strong hands and flashes of separation, the usage was still minimal.
After Week 5, Harris was finally featured, this time as a blocker. The flashes of brilliance he had as a protector early in the year allowed him to finally find his role within this offense. His snap counts went from 85 snaps through the first five weeks of the season to 128 in the following three games.
Production followed, even if said production is not jaw-dropping. Eight catches for 58 yards and a touchdown in the last three games for the rookie, coupled with his ability to spring runs open for his running backs, show that Harris is adjusting to the NFL level.
RELATED: Could Chargers convince Jerry Jones to part with former Cowboys first-round pick?
Harris currently ranks T-11 of all rookies with atleast ten targets in receptions (11), 14th in receiving yards (103) and T-1st in drops (0).
Positively speaking, Harris has been a strong receiver when targeted and an extremely impressive blocker through eight games. Negatively speaking, a busy wide receiving room and a lack of intentional targets for Harris have led to some outrage discussing whether his selection as a second-round pick was worthwhile.
Overall, a general lack of production has allowed for the general football community to "cool off" on Harris, but analysts recognize that his role is crucial for the Chargers offense.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Justin Herbert and Madison Beer challenging Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?
Chargers trade prediction adds explosive running back stuck on dumpster fire team
Chargers sign Derwin James injury insurance, cut fan favorite undrafted free agent
Chargers fans spooked by Justin Herbert's knee in new viral photos