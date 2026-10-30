The Chargers May be Hurting Themselves with Their Trade Deadline Plan

The Los Angeles Chargers are six games into a dumpster fire of a season. They emerge from their week seven bye with an 0-6 record and a looming trade deadline.

The Chargers have been operating under a plan where standing pat on trades was their communicated position across the NFL. The Chargers have been trying to find some positive progress on offense during this losing streak but their most recent loss in week six to the Kansas City Chiefs had them looking like the walking dead.

The Chargers season has been essentially lost for a month entering week eight. Teams around the NFL have been inquiring about potential trade candidates from the Chargers roster for several weeks and those calls have been focused around Khalil Mack and running back Kimani Vidal to a lesser extent.

While general manager Joe Hortiz and the Chargers front office have been rebuking trade calls, the rest of the NFL moved forward and emerging contenders aggressively made attempts to improve their rosters. The Indianapolis Colts at 2-5, fired their general manager and immediately began selling off tradeable assets to recoup draft capital. The Colts sent All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to the Seahawks and defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the 49ers and may not be done.

The biggest trade to hit the newswire was the Chicago Bears sending two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. The Simmons trade was not a shocker simply because of his status as one of the best defensive players in the NFL, it was more shocking because the Titans just extended Simmons on a new contract this past offseason to a record-breaking new deal.

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack (52) is seen against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The trades of Buckner and Simmons directly affect the Chargers and any potential trades that could have been in the works. Both the 49ers and Bears were teams and landing spots in much of the trade rumors surrounding veteran edge rusher Khalil Mack. Mack, who is on an expiring contract and more importantly, deserves to play for a contender after he trusted the Chargers brain trust to reach the playoffs again this season and chose to re-sign with the franchise.

The teams most connected to the Chargers and a potential trade for Khalil Mack have already given up draft capital for other players on the same side of the ball. Did the Chargers wait too long to find the optimal landing spot for a respected veteran as other teams chose to go in other directions? Did they hold onto hopes for turning around a season too long to now they will get less than ideal compensation? It will be interesting to monitor as this discussion moves forward and closer to the November 10th deadline.

At the very least, NFL insider Ian Rapoport is indicating the Bears are still looking to inquire about Mack even after trading for Jeffery Simmons.

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: With trades on the mind, we break down the chances of a Jonathan Taylor or Khalil Mack trade. pic.twitter.com/IUdx1AKnTv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2026



There has been no indication that Mack has sought out or asked for a trade or even discussed the possibility with Los Angeles' front office. Whatever happens in the coming weeks, the Chargers should do right by Mack, whatever his preference may be.



