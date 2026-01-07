Patriots legend Bill Belichick predicts key to Chargers' playoff game vs. New England

The Los Angeles Chargers are in a tough spot heading into this weekend's Wild Card game.

Traveling across the country to the East Coast. Facing an MVP-candidate quarterback in Drake Maye. Playing a New England Patriots team that went 14-3 and is favored by a field goal.

A tough, but not impossible situation. At least, that is, to someone who should know.

Bill Belichick coached the Patriots for 24 seasons, winning six Super Bowls and leading one of the NFL's all-time best dynasties. These days he coaches the University of North Carolina, but still watches enough NFL to have an educated guess at what might happen Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

Belichick has always been a notorious no-nonsense guy, and his analysis is right on brand.

"If the Chargers have to play from behind, and pass block and try to protect and throw the ball 35, 40 times, I think they're going to be in a lot of trouble," Belichick said on SiriusXM's "Let's Go" podcast this week. "If they can play from ahead, get control of the game, make it a tight game; they certainly have the defense -- and if they have enough of a running game ... I think they would certainly have a chance."

The man who built the Patriots says the Bolts at least have a chance. The key? Protecting quarterback Justin Herbert in the passing game.

"What's the quarterback situation with Herbert? Broken hand and all, that's definitely been a factor. They've had some injuries on the offensive line.

Justin Herbert | David Butler II-Imagn Images

