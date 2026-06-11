Patriots Christian Gonzalez’s Contract Demands Open Trade Door: Chargers Should Call

The Los Angeles Chargers are in the final week of OTAs before mandatory minicamp begins next week. The New England Patriots are a week ahead of the Chargers and started their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 9th.

The Patriots are in the midst of a tough contract extension negotiation with star cornerback Christian Gonzalez. The star cornerback is looking for a market-setting deal above the Rams' deal for Trent McDuffie at four years, $124 million. Gonzalez did not show up for any of the voluntary workouts while the negotiation has been ongoing but he did report for mandatory minicamp.

Why would a tough contract negotiation in New England matter to the Los Angeles Chargers?

The Patriots are not known for handing out massive, market-setting contracts. The four-year, $104 deal New England gave defensive tackle Milton Williams in the 2025 offseason is currently the record for highest annual average value for the Patriots. The last time they handed out a position-specific market setting contract was to kicker Steven Gostkowski in 2015

The Chargers entered the 2026 offseason with few holes on the roster that did not have significant depth. The cornerback room is one of the few position groups that had question marks heading into off-season workouts that could use an addition.

If the negotiations start to hit an impasse in New England, Los Angeles' general manager Joe Hortiz would not be doing his job if he did not call New England's general manager Eilot Wolf to gauge the asking price for a potential trade.

Why the Chargers would be interested in a potential trade for Christian Gonzalez

The Chargers have three cornerbacks on their roster with starting experience. Donte Jackson, Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart lead the room after the fourth cornerback from 2025 Benjamin St-Juste departed in free agency. Following day three of the draft, Joe Hortiz admitted that they were looking at cornerbacks in the draft but the board did not fall in their favor.

Los Angeles has brought in multiple undrafted free agents in back-to-back offseason to compete for a roster spot but have few concrete long-term answers in the room. Jackson is signed through the 2026 season. Still and Hart, both drafted in the 2024 class will enter the final year of their rookie deals in 2027. The Chargers need to find long-term solutions and they were trying to in the 2026 draft.

In my first and way too early 2027 mock draft, I mocked a cornerback to the Chargers in the first round based on how the roster is currently constructed. Trading for a player of Gonzalez's caliber and success would cost premium draft capital but would also solve the exact same goal just at a higher price.

Why is Gonzalez worth it

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) in the first half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Christian Gonzalez is a true number one cornerback. He was one of my favorite draft prospects during the 2023 draft. He plays the position like an apex predator stalking his prey.

There may be some unknown behind-the-scenes concerns regarding Gonzalez as he inexplicably fell to the 17th overall pick. Normally, after the draft, off-field issues or pre-draft injury concerns surface but none have seem to pop up around Gonzalez making his slide in the first round more perplexing.

The Chargers defense does not necessarily need an elite man-cover capable corner, but it sure helps if they have one. Gonzalez has good coverage grades, is a sure tackler and has the length and athleticism to get to the ball and break up passes against number one wide receivers.

One of the few knocks against Gonzalez being paid at the top of the market is simply his low interception production. Gonzalez only has four career interceptions over three seasons and only had one in 2025. Cornerbacks who are paid at the top of the market generally have elite ball production as well.

The Chargers and former New England Patriots cornerbacks has not been the most productive pairing in the past. However, Gonzalez is an elite player and stepped into the NFL as a top cornerback. If he and the Patriots contract negotiations go South, Joe Hortiz would be wise to make a big and bold move push for a young star.

The compensation will be high for a trade involving such a young star defensive player and would undoubtedly start with a 2027 first pick. Considering the Chargers may use that pick on a cornerback anyways, it could make sense. The biggest question is if the Chargers have the financial room in their future to sign Gonzalez to the contract that he is seeking with fellow 2023 draftee Tuli Tuipulotu, among others, due for an extension as well.