Is Quentin Johnston Playing Today? Broncos vs. Chargers Updates for Week 5

As if the big Ladd McConkey injury situation wasn’t enough, there was also an injury saga around Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston going into Week 5, too.

Johnston was another wide receiver expected to take a big leap in 2026 now that Mike McDaniel had arrived to help along Justin Herbert’s offense.

Instead, Johnston has regressed with some habitual problems popping up at times, all before a chest injury has put his status in jeopardy.

Here’s a live-updating look at the latest on Johnston before the Chargers play the Denver Broncos in Week 5.

Quentin Johnston injury updates vs. Broncos, Week 5

The Chargers declared Quentin Johnston as out against the Denver Broncos in Week 5 due to a chest injury.

Quentin Johnston was a DNP in all three practices in Week 5 due to the chest injury.

Quentin Johnston suffered a chest injury during the Chargers’ Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Quentin Johnston injury impact, fantasy football outlook

Quentin Johnston | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From a fantasy football standpoint, even a low average draft position risk on Johnston was questionable. First-round status or not, Johnston has annually had drop issues and that’s continued, even with McDaniel in town.

Through four games, all losses, Johnston has caught just seven of his 18 targets for 108 yards. When he gets back to full strength, he still figures to fall behind McConkey and even the fast-rising Tre Harris on the depth chart.

Sunday against the Broncos, though, the Chargers are a mess at wideout. McConkey is unlikely to play and speedy rookie Brenen Thompson has already been ruled out. That leaves Tre Harris as the No. 1 with deep depth names like Marquez Valdes-Scantling possibly seeing some action in Herbert’s offense.

In fact, things are so bad at wideout that the Chargers had to sign wideout Theo Wease to the active roster before the game, making room for him by shifting star offensive tackle Rashawn Slater to injured reserve.

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