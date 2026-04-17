Real or Smokescreen? Chargers Scramble to Slam Door on Quentin Johnston Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Chargers don’t want to hear about any Quentin Johnston trade buzz.

During his pre-draft meeting with reporters this week, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz shut down any notion of a Johnston trade.

Asked if the Chargers have made Johnston available for trade, Hortiz said the phones have not been working in either direction on that topic.

"No," Hortiz said, according to Eric Smith of Chargers.com. "I'm not active on Twitter, but I have family members and sons that are as you guys know. There's a lot of rumors out there on Twitter.”

And the kicker from Hortiz: “I could tell you this, I have made zero calls about Quentin, and I've had zero calls regarding Quentin."

NFL trade rumors around Quentin Johnston get updated

Quentin Johnston | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Here’s the kicker with the Johnston trade rumors and Hortiz’s comments: It could really go either way.

The Chargers could be genuinely excited about how Johnston might fit in Mike McDaniel’s offense and have no intention of moving him.

But if Hortiz did want to or would entertain Johnston trade offers, he’s not going to admit so publicly and impact his leverage in talks with other teams.

The reality is probably somewhere close to the middle. The Chargers are very obviously not in a hurry to pick up Johnston’s fifth-year option. They have until the start of May to do so. That would cost roughly $18 million. He’s a $4.5 million cap hit in 2026. Business-wise, he’s a bargain for one more year but they’re bullish on the bigger investment for the year after.

The Johnston trade rumors started back in March for those money reasons and his overall progression as a player. Johnston has scored eight times in each of his last two seasons, but has consistently battled drop issues, catching just 51 of 85 targets last season.

Right now, the only sure thing about McDaniel’s offense at wideout is Ladd McConkey. He got to remake the offensive line with Tyler Biadasz and Cole Strage, updated tight end with Charlie Kolar, running back with Keaton Mitchell and even fullback with Alec Ingold.

Wideout should be next on McDaniel’s to-do list. Johnston is a younger former first-round pick and valuable trade asset. If they take a wideout in the first two rounds to go with McConkey, Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, it’s a pretty safe bet Hortiz would at least pick up the phone and listen to what other teams have to say.

But yes, for now, Hortiz is probably being honest that the Chargers haven’t chatted much about a Johnston trade.

Yet. That can change, especially when the picks are flying off the board during an NFL draft.

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