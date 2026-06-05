Sneaky NFL Trade Candidate Might Just Be Chargers' Unsung Hero

With new coaches come new players. That's the case for the Los Angeles Chargers, who replaced two coordinators this offseason. The most intriguing hire was Mike McDaniel, the former Miami Dolphins head coach who helped orchestrate one of the league's most explosive units in the past.

McDaniel will now attempt to implement that same structure in LA with the Chargers. He came into this job with solid pieces already in place. Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Oronde Gadsden II and Omarion Hampton certainly isn't a bad group to work with. Still, some new pieces were added in David Njoku and Keaton Mitchell.

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McDaniel's system prides itself on speed, which was evident with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane in Miami. This could pose problems for players such as Kimani Vidal, who could be the victim of a crowded running back room.

Vidal proved he could handle the bulk of carries when Hampton went down with an ankle injury last season. He rushed for 643 yards and 3 touchdowns on 4.1 yards per attempt. The former 2024 sixth-round pick could still be a factor in McDaniel's offense, but Moe Moton of Bleacher Report views him very differently.

Kimani Vidal listed as trade candidate

Kimani Vidal | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With the Chargers expecting a huge second year from Hampton, paired with Mitchell fitting exactly what McDaniel wants to do, where does that leave Vidal? Moton pointed out that if he's third on the depth chart, don't be surprised to see Vidal traded.

"Despite his contributions in the previous season, Vidal could drop to No. 3 on the depth chart if Mitchell flashes his pre-ACL-injury quickness," Moton wrote. "If Vidal falls out of favor in McDaniel's offense, the Chargers may look to deal him to a team that needs to bolster its backfield committee."

Realistically, what could the Chargers even get for Vidal? Not that his trade value is nothing, but it wouldn't be anything more than a Day 3 pick. Depending on how desperate a team is to add to their running back room, the Chargers could potentially squeeze a 4th or 5th round pick in a potential deal.

Is it worth it at that point? Picks are always valuable to accumulate, but Vidal showed he could offer something to this offseason. The Chargers shouldn't be in a rush to trade Vidal, nor have they been since this is just a hypothetical scenario.

It'll be interesting to see how that situation shakes out over the summer.