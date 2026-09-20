The Los Angeles Chargers are set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday, and we all know it’s going to be a gritty divisional matchup. While the focus will ultimately be on what happens between the lines, several of the game’s behind the scenes details have already been determined.

The game is on Sunday, September 20, 2026, at 1:05 p.m. PDT at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood

Here’s a look at everything you need to know heading into the weekend, including the officiating crew, the broadcast announcers and the uniform combinations both teams are expected to wear.

Raiders vs Chargers Referees

The referee in charge of the game is veteran Bill Vinovich, who is regarded by many analysts as one of the top officials in the league. The NFL also views him highly as Vinovich has been a part of Super Bowls like XLIX, LIV, and LVIII. He was also famously a part of a controversial no-call between the Saints and Rams.

The rest of the crew consists of Scott Walker, Dale Keller, Tripp Sutter, Aaron Santi, Jimmy Buchanan, Todd Prukop, and Chad Wakefield.

Raiders vs Chargers Announcers

The Broadcast crew consists of CBS play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon, Analyst Logan Ryan, and sideline reporter and A.J. Ross.

Catalan, who has been doing this on CBS for over 10 plus years has built quite the positive reputation. He also frequently calls AFC games, so this matchup is fitting for the team covering the game.

With a divisional rivalry like this one, the broadcast will have plenty of storylines to follow throughout the afternoon. From the action on the field to the individual matchups that could ultimately shape the game. Catalon and the crew will provide intriguing analysis as these two longtime rivals meet again, giving viewers a front-row perspective.

Raiders vs Chargers Uniform Combinations

The Chargers are bringing one of their most recognizable looks to SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Los Angeles will take the field in its powder blue jerseys paired with gold pants and powder blue socks as the Chargers prepare to host the Raiders in a Week two AFC West showdown.

The Raiders, meanwhile, will keep things traditional on the road with their iconic Silver and Black uniforms. The matchup will feature a sharp contrast between Las Vegas' classic dark look and Los Angeles' powder blue and gold, adding another visual element to one of the NFL’s longtime divisional rivalries.

Raiders and Chargers partying like it’s 1972 pic.twitter.com/RAJnkfaTqn — Uniform Aesthetics (@Uni_aesthetics) September 17, 2026