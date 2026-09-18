Are the Los Angeles Chargers Stuck in a Disturbing Cycle?

Every offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers seem to give their fans and the rest of the football world another reason to believe that something special could be coming. New additions, returning players, coaching changes and the continued development of Justin Herbert all create hype heading into the season.

That optimism was especially noticeable this year. There was genuine excitement surrounding what the Bolts could accomplish. Particularly with the arrival of Mike McDaniel and the possibilities surrounding a new offensive system.

Then came the Arizona Cardinals. Immediately putting a little bit of a pause on the excitement that had built throughout the offseason.

A new season, but a familiar feeling

Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That is what makes the loss worth discussing.

This isn’t about saying the Chargers are a bad football team or that their season is already in trouble. There is still a long way to go, and every team has games where things simply do not come together. The Cardinals loss was one game, and there will be plenty of opportunities to respond.

The bigger question is whether this becomes another example of the gap between offseason expectations and what happens once the games begin. The Chargers have consistently had reasons for the hype. Herbert gives the team a foundation to build around, and the organization has continued to add talent while trying to create a roster capable of competing at a higher level.

This offseason felt like another fresh start.

A new offensive direction brought another layer of excitement. There was curiosity about how the Chargers would look under McDaniel and what the offense could eventually become. Fans had spent months imagining the possibilities. However the Chargers struggled to turn those possibilities into consistent production.

That doesn’t mean the new system cannot work. It doesn’t mean the players cannot improve. And it certainly doesn’t mean the season is over after one loss. It simply means the Chargers now have to show that the optimism surrounding them wasn’t only an offseason story. That is where the Cardinals game becomes important.

The Bolts have another opportunity every week to change the conversation. A strong response could quickly make the week one loss feel like nothing more than an early stumble. That’s the nature of the NFL. One Sunday can create questions, while another can answer them.

The hope is that this season eventually becomes different from the ones that came before it. The offseason hype isn’t the problem.

Chargers lose 26-14 to the Cardinals in the season opener. The offense couldn’t get going consistently. The defense couldn’t stop Jacoby Brissett. Very ugly football from Jim Harbaugh’s ball squad. Chargers have the Raiders next Sunday. — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) September 13, 2026