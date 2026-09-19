Bolts Look to Bounce Back, 4 Other Things to Know About Chargers vs. Raiders

In 2025, the Denver Broncos won the AFC West with a 14-3 record, while Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers finished three games behind in the division standings with an 11-6 mark.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs dropped their final six games of 2025. So one year after tying for the best record in the league (15-2), Andy Reid’s squad slipped to 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Finally, the Las Vegas Raiders brought up the rear in the AFC West with a 3-14 mark.

Now we are one week and one game into NFL 2026. There’s been a little role reversal from a year ago. It’s the Chiefs and Raiders that sit at the top of the division with 1-0 records, while the Broncos and Chargers both took it on the chin strap in their first game this season.

Chargers vs. Raiders History

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The Chargers have owned this series as of late, sweeping the Silver and Black each of the past two seasons. All four wins by the Bolts have come by double digits and a combined score of 107-53.

Last season on a Monday night at Allegiant Stadium (Week 2), the Chargers defense held Las Vegas to 218 total yards and three field goals in a 20-9 victory. Two months later at SoFi Stadium (Week 13), Kimani Vidal totaled 25 carries for 126 yards and one touchdown, and Harbaugh’s club scored 24 second-half points in a 31-14 triumph.

Chargers’ offense did a fast fade in Week 1

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Justin Herbert, beware. Rob Leonard is in his fourth season with the Raiders but his first as defensive coordinator. In last week’s 27-13 win over the Dolphins, Miami quarterback Malik Willis was sacked five times. An improved pass rush was led by 2026 free-agent pickup Kwity Paye (2.0) and Maxx Crosby (1.5).

In last week’s upset loss to the visiting Cardinals, the Chargers’ offense totaled 77 yards and scored a TD on their first possession of the game to tie the game at 7-all. However, new coordinator Mike McDaniel’s offense gained just 191 yards and reached the end zone one more time the rest of the game in the 26-14 loss.

Keep an Eye on Raiders’ RB Ashton Jeanty

Ashton Jeanty vs. Dolphins — Week 1



23 Carries

102 Rushing Yards

6 Receptions

45 Receiving Yards

2 Receiving TDs pic.twitter.com/ZWVL8IJuNJ — “JordanOnSports” (@JordanOnSports1) September 14, 2026

The sixth pick in the 2025 NFL draft started all 17 games as a rookie, amassed 1,321 yards from scrimmage and scored 10 TDs (5 rushing, 5 receiving), Last Sunday, Ashton Jeanty ran for 102 yards and caught a pair of TD passes in the 27-13 win over the Dolphins. He accounted for 147 of the Raiders’ 290 total yards.

Dating back to the start of the 2025 season, Justin Herbert has played 18 games—including the playoff loss to the Patriots. He’s been sacked a combined 63 times (3-plus times in 12 games) and committed 17 turnovers. It was a shaky start by the seven-year quarterback who has taken too many shots as of late.