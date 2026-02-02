Chargers’ Top Free-Agent Addition Provided Blueprint for Finding Steals

There will be a new face on the defensive side of the ball for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2026. Former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is now the current head coach of the Baltimore Ravens. One-time Chargers’ safeties coach Chris O’Leary is Jim Harbaugh’s new DC.

Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus took a look at all 32 NFL teams and chose each club’s best as well as its worst free-agent move in 2025. For the Bolts, it was somewhat of a no-brainer as the selection was a big part of the team’s improved defensive unit. And this performer is under contract for 2026.

General manager Joe Hortiz inked cornerback Donte Jackson to a two-year, $13 million deal in early March (via Spotrac). The eight-year veteran began his NFL career in 2018 with the Carolina Panthers. After six seasons in Charlotte, the 2018 second-round pick from LSU was dealt to Pittsburgh in 2024. He played in 15 regular-season games (all starts) for the playoff-bound Steelers, finishing a career-high five interceptions and a total of six takeaways, and was credited with eight passes defensed.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) celebrates with cornerback Donte Jackson (26) and linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) following an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Jackson put up similar numbers for Harbaugh’s club this past season. He started all 17 regular-season contests, totaling with four picks and a career-best 12 passes defensed.

“The Chargers overhauled their cornerback room in 2025,” said Locker, taking gambles on players like Jackson—and they hit the jackpot. The ex-Steeler was tremendous with a 73.4 PFF coverage grade and a 14.9 percent forced incompletion rate, which placed in the 73rd percentile. His $13 million sum looks like a bargain.”

It’s encouraging to note that nine of Jackson’s 23 career interceptions have come the past two seasons with the Steelers and Chargers. The 30-year-old defensive back has also been a part of playoff teams in 2024 and 2025, something that didn’t occur at all in six seasons with the Panthers. His veteran presence will come in handy this upcoming season in a year of change for Harbaugh’s club.

