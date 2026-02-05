Chargers Refuse to Make Same Mistake Twice in 2-Round NFL Mock Draft

ESPN’s Matt Miller has returned from his fact-finding mission at the Senior Bowl. The longtime NFL draft analyst has assembled a two-round mock draft a mere 78 days before the three-day event in Pittsburgh on April 23. There’s certainly no surprise as he forecasts Heisman Trophy winner and 2025 national champion quarterback Fernando Mendoza to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Speaking of an AFC West team, the Los Angeles Chargers own the 22nd overall pick this year, and their second-round selection stands at No. 55. According to Miller, Jim Harbaugh’s team could opt for one player from Column A, and one from Column B.

All kidding aside, Miller addressed the interior of the defensive front with the addition of University of Florida product Caleb Banks. He went to the other side of the ball in the second round, opting for guard Emmanuel Pregnon from the University of Oregon. “Injuries decimated the Chargers' offensive line in 2025,” said Miller, “highlighting the lack of overall depth and long-term answers on the interior. Pregnon would be a plug-and-play starter at either guard spot.

Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RELATED: Chargers’ Worst Free-Agent Signing is Bust, Contract Details Mean They Can Cut Ties

Only the Las Vegas Raiders’ and Cleveland Browns’ offensive fronts were ranked lower than the Chargers by Pro Football Focus in 2025. Injuries to tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt and a highly-disappointing showing by free-agent pickup Mekhi Becton all led to the low grade.

As for Banks being the choice in the first round, he could add to a defense (now under the guidance of new coordinator Chris O’Leary) that could use a big-play presence up front. “The run on edge rushers before this pick leaves the Chargers with some interesting decisions,” said Miller. “Do they add to an offensive line that was marred by injury in 2025 or try to fix a D-line that still needs a true anchor to help defend the run? With the talent that's left on the board, Banks would be very enticing as the nose tackle Los Angeles is missing.”

Florida Gators defensive tackle Caleb Banks | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

RELATED: Chargers Listed as Trade Destination for Underrated Bears WR

“The 6’6”, 339-pounder,” added Miller, “is an aggressive bull rusher with rare first-step quickness for his size. Think Vita Vea, but with better length. Banks missed all but two games last season due to a foot injury, but his Senior Bowl performance was well-received by scouts, who saw the explosive play in the trenches that excited them entering the 2025 season.”

It’s safe to say that you can never go wrong addressing the trenches, especially in the draft. Banks and Pregnon are intriguing prospect, to say the least.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers ‘Dream’ Free Agent Projected for Massive $71 Million Contract

Chargers’ Latest Late-Round Steal is One of NFL’s Top Breakout Candidates in 2026

Chargers Could be Forced to Throw Emergency Franchise Tag on Breakout Star

Chargers Praised for Possibly Finding 'Missing Piece' of Super Bowl Contention