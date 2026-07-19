Derwin James’ Contract Extension Looks Even Better for Chargers Already

The Los Angeles Chargers were smart to get out in front of Derwin James’ contract extension this offseason.

Doing the deal well before training camp, the Chargers gave James a three-year extension worth $75.6 million, tracking three years onto the end of his one year remaining and keeping him in town through 2029.

At the time, it was a no-brainer. James is only 30 years old and was always going to want long-term security on his contract. No need for the Chargers to let any sort of contract drama bleed into training camp.

Especially so, this year, because the Chargers will attempt to make the transition from Jesse Minter to Chris O’Leary at defensive coordinator. Los Angeles needs James in attendance, at his best and leading the charge on that front.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that JKames happens to be one of the very best in the NFL at what he does either, right?

Chargers’ Derwin James extension gets positive reinforcement

Derwin James | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Call this a little bit extra in the way of fun proof that the Chargers got it right with the James extension.

While polling NFL executives, coaches and more about the best safeties in the NFL, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler ended up ranking James second overall.

"I thought Derwin had his best, most complete year," an NFL secondary coach told Fowler. "Blitzing, coverage, tackling, just overall was really good. ... He can really do it all. And he's been healthy for a long stretch, which is good to see."

In an interesting twist, James fell behind just Kyle Hamiltion of the Baltimore Ravens, where Minter just went to serve as head coach.

For James, it’s a four-spot leap up the board compared to the year prior. And that speaks to just how much the rest of the NFL sees and un derstands the value of what he brings to the table on every down for the Chargers defense.

Last year, especially, James played a ton of snaps in the slot at the line of scrimmage, helping him really break out as a playmaker. He’s a chess piece, even getting some looks at outside linebacker.

Same deal next: The Chargers will use James all over the place while Elijah Molden starts at one safety sot and someone like Genesis Smith or RJ Mickens perhaps pushes Tony Jefferson for snaps at the other spot.

Barring a shocker, onlookers can safely expect James to wind up in a similar range on this list a year from now.