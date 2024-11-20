Early 'Harbaugh Bowl' picks have Chargers losing to Ravens
The early picks for the “Harbaugh Bowl” (HarBowl?) between the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 continue to roll in and favor the visiting team, coached by John.
While Jim Harbaugh has completely rebuilt the culture and program of the Chargers during a supposed soft rebuild year, many picking the Monday Night Football matchup still consider Lamar Jackson the x-factor that swings it.
Take, for example, NFL Week 12 picks from Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer, who projects a 24-20 Ravens win.
“The Second HarBowl is finally upon us 12 seasons after the first one, and let's hope the sequel can live up to the Ravens-49ers thriller from Super Bowl 47,” Iyer wrote. “John Harbaugh's Ravens hope that Lamar Jackson can rebound vs. the Chargers, the team that thwarted him in his first playoff game. They also need the defense to stay on point vs. Justin Herbert, as Jim Harbaugh's offense can toggle between run-heavy and pass-happy, making both work. In the end, Jackson will help his team make a few more big plays than Herbert to steal another lower-scoring classic.”
Jackson is a tough matchup for anyone, of course, and the Chargers have seen few, if any, like him this season. Yet that Chargers defense has been elite this year and just coughed up more than 20 points for the first time in a game all season.
Perhaps more interesting is Justin Herbert’s offense, which seems capable of airing it out or grinding games out on the ground. Baltimore’s defense hasn’t been its usually-stout Ravens offering from most years and could be vulnerable.
No matter what, a close projection seems likely.
