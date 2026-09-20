Chiefs vs. Colts Bold Predictions Include Another Monster Performance From Kenneth Walker III

We’re just about through our second weekend of NFL football to begin the 2026 season, which means it’s time to get ready for Sunday Night Football. Week 2’s edition will feature a marquee matchup between the Chiefs and Colts from Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs look to have turned the page on last year’s disappointing campaign, as they took down the division-rival Broncos, 31–7, last Monday night with relative ease. Patrick Mahomes returned to form , accounting for three total touchdowns, and Steve Spagnuolo’s defense sacked Denver quarterback Bo Nix four times and forced him into two turnovers.

The Colts, meanwhile, found themselves on the losing end of their Week 1 battle against the Ravens, 41–23, after allowing Baltimore to rack up a whopping 506 total yards. Things didn’t go much better for Indianapolis offensively, as they committed two turnovers and converted just three of their 10 third-down attempts. That said, running back Jonathan Taylor looked like himself despite losing a fumble, running for 98 yards on 19 carries (5.2 yards per carry) and scoring two touchdowns.

Here are three bold predictions for Sunday night’s matchup between the Colts and Chiefs.

Kenneth Walker III will rush for 200-plus yards

Kenneth Walker III ran for 173 yards on Monday night against the Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kenneth Walker III proved to be more than worth the three-year, $43.05 million deal the Chiefs signed him to this offseason, rushing for 173 yards on 23 carries and scoring two total touchdowns—including a 60-yard score in the second half that broke the game open.

“I told you all, literally, like first press conference. Y’all were asking, ‘What’s the difference with our offense?’ And I said, K9,” Mahomes said of Walker’s impact after last weekend’s win. “It’s the way he’s able to run the ball, catch the ball. … It’s just a special ability to run the ball tough between the tackles and then when he does bounce it, he has the speed to go all the way.”

Now going up against a Colts defense that allowed the Ravens to rush for 202 yards and four touchdowns on them last weekend, look for the 25-year-old to again have a monster game. As Mahomes continues to get his feet under him, I’m predicting Walker will top his career high from Week 1 and rush for at least 200 yards on Sunday night.

Tyler Warren will tally five-plus receptions and score a touchdown

Tyler Warren scored a touchdown against the Ravens last weekend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As far as Indianapolis’s offense goes, Tyler Warren caught three passes for just 13 yards in their loss to the Ravens—but also found the end zone in the fourth quarter. It was the tight end’s fifth career touchdown reception after he tallied four as a rookie.

The Colts will be looking for a spark on offense after their disappointing showing last Sunday, and what better way to do so than to funnel the football to the 24-year-old tight end?

The Chiefs’ lone touchdown allowed last week was to Broncos tight end Evan Engram, who caught four passes for 43 yards and a long of 19. Look for Indianapolis to exploit this weak spot in their defense, with Warren catching at least five passes and scoring another touchdown.

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The Chiefs will beat the Colts by two scores and start 2–0 for the third time since 2022

Patrick Mahomes accounted for three touchdowns in Week 1. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time these two teams played was last November, just before they both lost their respective starting quarterbacks for the remainder of the 2025 season. The result was a 23–20 Chiefs victory that saw them mount an 11-point comeback before winning in overtime.

This time, I’m expecting the Chiefs to have a much easier time. They showed in Week 1—against a formidable opponent in the Broncos—that they’re well-rounded enough to return to their mid-2020s form, while the Colts looked ill-prepared in their home loss to Baltimore.

Is this me taking the Week 1 bait? Perhaps. But I’m predicting the Chiefs win this one big, 33–17, and start the season 2–0 for the third time since 2022.