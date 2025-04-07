Which 2024 Chiefs Draft Pick Will Have Strong Second Season?
The Kansas City Chiefs had strength in numbers last season, as their 2024 NFL Draft class made a strong impact in several outcomes over the course of 18 weeks. Going into the 2025 campaign, the second season for the remaining six 2024 draft selections, the mission is still the same.
The second season for these players will showcase more than fans believe, as any player can have a solid year; the difficult part is maintaining success across several years down the road. Luckily for the Chiefs franchise, they have the players that could make an impact once more in year two.
The obvious answer to which 2024 draft selection to have continued success should be Xavier Worthy. Worthy came into his own over his first campaign in Kansas City, collecting 638 receiving yards in 59 receptions.
It is very likely that quarterback Patrick Mahomes will target Worthy more next season given his speed and catching abilities, not to mention that last seasons leader in receiving yards, Travis Kelce, could see less of a work load.
If Worthy can collect close to 70 receptions, the wide receiver would have a great chance in seeing his numbers improve across the board.
One under-the-radar selection to have success in year two is tight end Jared Wiley. After suffering injuries that sidelined him from a true first season in the NFL, Wiley could easily get looks to receive the ball more.
In his seven games of action, Wiley brought in one reception for seven receiving yards. Being behind both Kelce and Noah Gray in the tight end room should allow Wiley to learn from some top-tier players about what to do and what not to do.
Jaden Hicks is another option as he could easily see his role increase over the season. Likely the starting safety once again, Hicks should have learned what works in his style of play to be a strong defender. If he can defend five passes or more, the last line of defense should be solid.
Second round draft pick in offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia is one of those draft selections that needs to improve for year two. Last season, according to PFF.com, Suamataia was well below average as a first year offensive lineman, as he allowed Mahomes to get sacked three times, ranking him 78th in that category.
While the 22 year old still has much to improve on, there are a ton of areas to his game that he could easily improve on, and that will just come in time.
