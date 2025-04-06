Will Another AFC West Coach Take Reigns from Chiefs?
The Kansas City Chiefs have run the AFC West Division for nearly a decade. The Chiefs have dominated the division since head coach Andy Reid arrived and since quarterback Patrick Mahomes was drafted. They have been the favorites to win it every season. Heading into 2025, it is no different, and many, if not all, see the Chiefs as the clear favorite to win the AFC West once again.
Now, with the Las Vegas Raiders' addition of veteran head coach Pete Carroll, the AFC West is lined up with the best head coaches out of all the divisions. You got Reid in Kansas City, Sean Payton in Denver, Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles, and now Carroll in Las Vegas. That is one division you do not want to be part of.
Last season, we saw three teams from the division go to the playoffs, something we do not often see. Now, with the Chargers, Broncos, and Raiders all getting better this offseason, will one of them finally be ready to take the reins from the Chiefs and change the winner of the AFC West in 2025?
“To be battling against Andy and Sean and Jimmy Harbaugh, that’s what it should be,” said Carroll, the former Seattle Seahawks head coach who had fierce NFC West battles with Harbaugh when he was the San Francisco 49ers’ coach. “For us to survive the challenges of that division, we’re going to be ready for whatever comes. If you expect it to be easy, and you’ve got an advantage, I don’t see it that way. The harder it is, the better it is for us to get good. And the sooner it’s hard, the sooner we get better. The challenge is enormous.”
The Chiefs will look to get better as well in the offseason, and they will be a hard team to knock down and take the division from because they have the best head coach and quarterback duo in the National Football League. But now that the division is full with veteran coaches who know what it takes to win, they can scheme on how to finally beat the Chiefs.
It is going to be an interesting season for the AFC West teams and we'll see what they do to each other when they face off in 2025.
Here is how you can follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.