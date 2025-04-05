Chiefs' Kelce Giving Back to the Community
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end and face of the franchise Travis Kelce is the fan favorite for Chiefs Kingdom. Chiefs Kingdom loves Kelce for all he has brought to the Chiefs and Kansas City, and Kelce loves them back for all their support each and every season during his legendary career, which will continue for at least one more season.
After the end of the last season, it was unknown if Chiefs Kingdom was going to see Kelce again on the field in Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce had to think if he was going to retire this offseason but after taking his time, Kelce will be back for the 2025 season. He is looking to have a bounce-back season.
As the offseason continues, Kelce is giving back to the community.
Kelce donated new home for the local youth.
"Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end, Travis Kelce, is using his success on the field to make a real difference in the lives of young people," said Foster System News in March. "After signing a $46 million contract extension, Kelce purchased a $3.3 million home in Kansas City, with plans to transform it into a transitional living facility for homeless youth."
"This generous project is all about providing a safe space for those who need it most, helping them regain stability and hope for the future. Travis Kelce’s efforts for homeless youth are more than just a headline—it’s a commitment to changing lives."
"Kelce, who has spent his entire career with Kansas City, has been involved in multiple philanthropic endeavors for both Kansas City and his hometown of Cleveland Heights, Ohio. He created the Eighty-Seven and Running Foundation in 2015, which aims to help underserved youth and hosts annual fundraisers in Kansas City and Cleveland," said Sports Illustrated Writer Eva Geitheim.
"He has also supported and funded initiatives helping Kansas City youth explore careers in STEM, establishing after school activities, providing shelter to women, children, and pets affected by domestic violence along with multiple other causes."
“I love getting out here in the Kansas City community,” said Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. “They show up for each other so much, and they do it with so much pride.”
Follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI.
Like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE