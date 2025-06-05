Analyst Compares Patrick Mahomes' Mindset to NBA Hall of Famer's
The Kansas City Chiefs will always celebrate their successes, but going into the 2025 campaign, the franchise is looking for revenge. After getting embarrassed in the Super Bowl by the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs have a tall task ahead of them if they want to make amends.
Although with any franchise used to winning, these are the things these players have to take in stride. While the Super Bowl loss has passed, it remains a motivator for the Chiefs to reclaim their spot at the top of the National Football League mountain.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn't have the best performance in Super Bowl LIX. Passing for 257 yards, with two interceptions and getting taken down six times, the Chiefs' quarterback has seen better days at the office. But it was what happened after the loss that showed the kind of player that Mahomes is.
"We all watched 'The Last Dance' and when they (Chicago Bulls) lost to Detroit that second time in a row, Michael Jordan got in the gym," ESPN analyst Peter Schrager said. "The day after the Super Bowl, I can tell you, Patrick Mahomes was in the gym Monday morning, and has been laser focused ever since."
While the comparison to Jordan and Mahomes is a tough one to make, Mahomes is familiar with what winners do to stay on top. Given that Jordan won six NBA championships and was the MVP in each of those championship victories, Mahomes is smart to follow in his footsteps.
Mahomes and the Chiefs can't go back in history to erase his Super Bowl defeats; he and the franchise can only do what they've always done, and that's return hungrier the next season.
Reportedly, all offseason, Mahomes has been in the gym, controlling what he can control. So much so, Mahomes is still performing at a high level. According to Whoop's new Instagram post, Mahomes, who is approaching 30 years old, is performing like he was at the age of 24.
"There are things that I can control, and there are things that I can't control. So, I try to stay consistent in what I do day by day. I think that's what's got me to where I'm at in my career," Mahomes said.
As always, be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.