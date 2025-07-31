Several Kansas City Chiefs WR Scares Early in Training Camp
The Kansas City Chiefs have the day off in their training camp progress, and it couldn't have come at a better time. The Chiefs have been working hard under the hot sun in head coach Andy Reid's training camp and have already begun to feel the wear and tear.
The wide receiving corps of the Chiefs is one of the most competitive groups in the organization during training camp. Several players are eager to showcase their abilities to the coaches, and some have already made an impression. However, a few players have experienced early injuries that have caused concern within Chiefs Kingdom.
One of the biggest scares before training camp began involved wide receiver Rashee Rice. Rice was sentenced to 30 days in jail and received five years of probation for his role in a multi-car crash in 2024. His status for the 2025 regular season remains uncertain, as he is likely to face a suspension from the NFL.
Coach Reid addressed some of the concerns voiced by the fanbase by announcing that Rice and the Chiefs intend to proceed with Rice participating in training camp activities until the NFL reaches a decision. While the Chiefs may ultimately lose Rice, it remains unclear how long that situation will last.
Xavier Worthy
The latest concern for the Chiefs regarding their wide receiver corps involves Xavier Worthy. Worthy banged his head during training camp practice, and the Chiefs have announced that he has been placed on concussion protocol. While this situation is not expected to have long-term implications for the regular season, it could be a worry depending on how he recovers. Let's stay optimistic for a speedy recovery.
The Chiefs may already be without Rice for a handful of games in 2025, making Worthy the optimal number one wide receiver for Patrick Mahomes, as he was last season. If both go down, the Chiefs would need to potentially sign another free agent rather than hoping that their veterans could hold it down.
Hollywood Brown
Brown is expected to play a big role for the Chiefs this season on offense, but after being sidelined by injury last season, any minor injury can spark concern within the organization and the fans who root them on.
Brown did not participate on Wednesday, but isn't expected to miss time. However, when word got around that he could have been injured, panic in Chiefs Kingdom was obvious.
Worthy and Brown are important to this wide receiving room, regardless of how long Rice is suspended for, making these potential injuries scary. However, no bad news has been released, meaning that when they come back, things should be sailing smoothly again in training camp.
