Could New NFL Rules Put Chiefs on Hard Knocks?
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to have a great season in 2025. They are looking to get back to the Super Bowl and win it this time. The Chiefs will have a bad taste in their mouth all next season because of their Super Bowl LIX loss that ended their season.
It will be the first time in a long time that the Chiefs will not enter a new NFL season as the defending champions.
As we know every season, the NFL has a production team go into an NFL team's building to see how their day-to-day operations are as a franchise.
"Hard Knocks" is where the NFL fans, especially of the team that is been shown, can see how their organization goes about getting ready for the new season, how they go about getting ready for the draft, and how training camp goes.
Last season was the first time the NFL allowed a team to be shown in the offseason. It was the New York Giants, and the fans had a lot of insights on how they went about signing free agents and what their draft process looked like.
But this past week, as teams gather for the NFL annual meeting, there were some changes on what teams are allowed to come on "Hard Knocks."
In theory, teams are meant to volunteer for the August show, but that is not often the case. In the past, teams were essentially required to participate if tapped by the league, so long as they hadn't appeared on the program in the last 10 seasons, have a first-year head coach, or have made it to the postseason in either of the last two years," said Brigid Kennedy of Sports Illustrated.
Has not been featured on the Hard Knocks: Training Camp edition for the previous eight seasons (2017-2024).
Does not have a first-year head coach.
Is not exempt from selection based on club participation in "Hard Knocks" or a similar access show prior to 2024 pursuant to parameters that existed at the time of such club's prior participation.
"NFL chief media and business officer Brian Rolapp mentioned on Monday how the league has liberalized its rules for Hard Knocks," said Sports Illustrated senior NFL reporter Albert Breer. "Here is the full rule—the "non-playoff" requirement has been removed to compel a team. This really opens up the NFL's options for HK this summer."
