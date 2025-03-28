2025 NFL Draft: Will This Factor Scare Chiefs Off OL?
The Kansas City Chiefs have less than a month to decide which direction they are going in to boost their roster in the 2025 NFL Draft. While several have the franchise taking several pieces at multiple positions, recent predictions have seemed to hone in on an offensive lineman.
The offensive lineman in question is Josh Simmons from Ohio State. Simmons has been a part of several mock drafts with the Chiefs calling his name with their pick in the first round. Given his size and fast footwork, Simmons has to be on the Kansas City draft radar.
That being said, there is one area that could pose issues for Simmons' future in Kansas City: that being his injury. After a torn patellar tendon (knee) injury, it is likely that all potential suitors will be cautious when thinking about drafting Simmons, but that doesn't mean that they shouldn't.
According to NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein, who wrote the overview of Simmons' strengths and weaknesses and whatnot, there is still a lot to love for the Chiefs should they decide to pull the trigger on the big man.
"He’s a consistently fluid mover both inside the box and when asked to play in space, and he has the slide quickness to compete against NFL edge speed. He’s more positional than powerful in completing his run-blocking tasks, but he can fit into all schemes. Improved hand placement and latch-in strength can help better control opponents in both the run and pass games," Zierlein wrote.
When asked about how recovery is going at the NFL Scouting Combine, this is what Simmons had to say:
"Rehab is going good, we're making a lot of good progress," Simmons said. "I think I'm way ahead of my schedule, so I'll probably be cut loose like mid-April to give everyone a good pro day."
Being able to practice at Ohio State's pro day no less than six months after the injury is a good sign; not only for potential landing destinations but also for Simmons to build back up his confidence.
Do not forget to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI.
Also please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.