Former NFL Star Reacts to Chiefs' Super Bowl Loss
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a huge Super Bowl LIX loss that ended their season with a humbling disappointment.
The Chiefs were one win away from making history and becoming the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowl Championships. However, that was not the case, and they were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Super Bowl loss was not a good showing for the Chiefs in any form. They played their worst game of the season, and their top stars had their worst performances in their career in that game. All around, the Chiefs were not ready for the game and it showed from start to finish; the Chiefs were dominated.
Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson gave his thoughts about the Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl and what shocked him the most in that game.
"I'm not surprised," Johnson said of the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX loss last month. "I mean, you watched them all year. You understood the defensive line, and that was there. I call it the meat and potatoes of their defense: always one up front in any football game, no matter what, if it turns out as strong as they are. You understood the Chiefs' weakness was on the offensive line. The offensive line has been [expletive] up all year long.
"They've had a continuous merry-go-round of putting people in certain positions to see what fits. It never worked. But [Patrick] Mahomes was so great that he could overcome most of the struggles with the offensive line, right? But get to the [expletive] Eagles, who got all those young dogs up there from Georgia, and that's what you get. I knew it would probably go like, I didn't know it would be that bad; I knew they had the edge."
Now the Chiefs look to group and get back to the big game next season with the outcome being a different one this time around. The Chiefs have addressed some of their offensive line problems, but now the new additions will have to prove that they can protect Mahomes and give him time to throw the ball.
The Chiefs will have the opportunity to beef up the offensive line in the 2025 NFL Draft next month as well.
