2025 NFL Draft: What Analyst Believes Chiefs Shouldn't Do
The days continue to count down as we near the 2025 NFL Draft. The Kansas City Chiefs hold the 31st overall selection in the first round after another stellar season, regardless of the final outcome. While the franchise has been linked to several prospects in mock drafts, the options are limitless going into draft day.
The Chiefs are likely to addres their positional needs, primarily in beefing up the offensive line to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as we all know what happened down the stretch of the season. But with all the positional needs, one area doesn't look to be in dire need of upgrade.
That position in question: running back.
The Chiefs have a strong running back room going into the 2025 campaign, possessing the likes of Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, and the newly signed Elijah Mitchell. Given not one Chief running back hit the 1,000 rushing yard mark, perhaps the 2025 campaign sees improvement in that department.
That being said, having three talented running backs on the roster to hold down the short game is a strength that many other NFL teams would love to say they have. With the draft approaching, analyst Chris Simms believes there are bigger areas that need the Chiefs attention before running back.
"I don't think so. I think they're going to be comfortable with that {area}. If there is somebody maybe later on in the draft or they go 'let's just get another young guy here to round out the room', I can see that," Simms said. "I don't think the need is desperate, I would put it low, certainly. I think they're going to be plenty happy with Pacheco and Elijah Mitchell alone."
Some questions have been brought up surround the likes of Pacheco and if he will be effective or even make the squad. Last season in seven games, he recorded 310 rushing yards and scored one touchdown after two pretty strong seasons to begin his career.
The depth does have some age to it in Hunt and a tad around Mitchell, but possessing the likes of Carson Steele in the back end of the depth should be enough to give the Chiefs some comfort going into the draft and prioritizing dire needs.
