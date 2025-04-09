2025 NFL Draft: Do Analysts Believe OL is Definite for Chiefs?
It has been the topic of conversation since the conclusion of the 2024 campaign: Will the Kansas City Chiefs address their offensive line woes that were greatly exposed in the Super Bowl? The answer is still up in the air, but with the 2025 NFL Draft just around the corner, we could be finding out sooner rather than later.
Last season, the Chiefs held on to several close games during the regular season, but their luck ran out against the Philadelphia Eagles, who had them well scouted. Now with a bad taste left in their mouth after getting embarrassed by the Eagles, the Chiefs could easily address that are in the NFL Draft.
However, according to analyst Nick Wright, the offensive line doesn't scream "help" as bright and loud as many believe it does. On a recent episode of "First Things First," several analysts discussed what is a need for certain franchises in the first round of draft day. Below is what Wright had to say about the Chiefs.
Q: Is this definitely a O-Line move for Kansas City?
"I say no," Wright said. "I think because they acquired Jaylon Moore, they have put themselves in a position where there is not a spot on the team that they don't have a guy at. I think it's absolutely on the board that they go defensive tackle."
Chris Broussard soon after chimed in to what Wright had to say, and the apple didn't fall too far from the tree.
"I don't think they should feel like they have to," Broussard said. "I actually do think Moore is going to be good for them. It's not a guarantee because he's been a backup most of his career, but I think he's going to be well for them. But it never hurts to sure up the O-Line."
Several mocks have had the Chiefs taking Josh Simmons with their first-round pick in the draft to boost the O-Line. All that being said, if the current offensive line doesn't get improved, it could be a repeat of last season. But if Moore can showcase he's a strong option at that position, that could be a case of improving what is needed to be improved.
