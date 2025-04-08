2025 NFL Draft: Chiefs Select Texas A&M DL in Mock
Mock drafters continue to lean back and forth with how the Kansas City Chiefs will utilize their first round draft pick. From several predicting the franchise will add a depth piece to boost the offensive line, in this version of a mock draft, you guessed it, the Chiefs lean towards their defense.
Last season, the defensive attack went fairly well, as they all meshed well together. After losing several key pieces that have brought tons of playoff success this offseason, though, it must be a priority of the franchise to address those needs now before they come back to bite them later.
NFL Draft Analyst Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team sees the defense as an area of need before the offensive line. Adding a young and strong player to the defensive line should give the franchise extra confidence late in games with their depth. Valentino sees Kansas City selecting Nic Scourton from Texas A&M.
Below is his analysis on why the Chiefs should lean to Scourton:
"It's time to refresh Kansas City's aging, expensive core of talent. Nic Scourton fits its mold of versatile talents along the defensive line who can rush the passer without giving up size. They could even beef him up to be a full-time tackle or lean him out as a full-time edge if they ever want to change schemes," Valentino wrote.
Last season was the first with the Aggies as he brought in 37 total tackles, 27 of which were solos, and five quarterback sacks. He was also able to defend off two passes as well as force one fumble. The six-foot-four lineman would add a huge presence for the team on the line.
According to NFL.com's analyst Lance Zierlein, Scourton has the ceiling of becoming a strong starter within two seasons in the National Football League. If that's the case, the Chiefs should want to add him before another franchise snags him up, should they lean defense first.
"He won’t outrace or bulldoze tackles, but he utilizes tempo alterations and a bag full of moves and counters. Teams threw chips and double-teams his way out of concern and respect. Scourton’s size, demeanor, and rush talent give him a chance to become a productive three-down starter off the edge," Zierlein wrote.
