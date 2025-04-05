2025 NFL Draft: Mock Has Chiefs Bolstering Their Defense
The Kansas City Chiefs could go a variety of different ways with the 31st pick in the upcoming NFL draft. While it would be smart for them to target an offensive lineman, there is no way for them to predict who'll be available by the end of the first round.
I think they need to fix their offensive line through the draft, but they wouldn't want to reach on a prospect if no players worthy of a first-round pick are available, and instead should opt to go with the most talented player left on the board.
The most mocked player across many mock drafts for the Chiefs is defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, and plenty of analysts predict that they will lean toward the defense with their draft pick.
Tom Fornelli is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and in his latest mock draft, he also thinks the Chiefs will use their first-round pick on a defensive player. He predicts the Chiefs will draft James Pearce Jr. from the University of Tennessee.
"Pearce was considered a possible No. 1 pick in this draft a year ago, and his stock has done nothing but fall during the draft process. But there's a reason he was considered a possible No. 1, and those reasons remain, so he's not getting out of the first round", said Fornelli.
In 2024 he had 38 total tackles with one pass defended, as well as 7.5 sacks and one forced fumble. He did an admirable job at the NFL Combine, with his impressive speed, especially for his size, he's projected to be an excellent pass rusher and run disruptor.
His NFL draft report written by Lance Zierlein states:
"Pearce is a tight-hipped, linear pass rusher with explosive take-offs and good speed-to-power but a lack of bend to flatten at the top. His high pressure rate is partially derived from an instinctive feel for positioning, allowing him to work around protection for quick wins into the pocket".
Pearce Jr.'s playstyle could benefit from Steve Spagnuolo's defensive schemes and ability to mask pressure, which, paired with the other stars on the defensive line, would wreak havoc on opposing offenses' game plans.
