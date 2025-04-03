2025 NFL Draft: Is Simmons the “Best Fit” For Chiefs?
The Kansas City Chiefs must be smart with their plan heading into the 2025 NFL Draft given there are a few specific positions to fill to boost the roster going into the new season. The big area that could use some extra depth is the offensive line.
Last season, franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked a career high 36 times, and the lack of security as on the offensive line proved to be the franchise's biggest weakness that was quickly exposed by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl defeat.
All offseason long, primarily when the draft has been brought up, several mock drafts have tied the Chiefs in taking offensive tackle Josh Simmons out of Ohio State. The big man is recovering from an injury that kept him out for the remainder of the season with the Buckeyes.
Simmons has disclosed that his rehab is trending in the right direction ahead of draft day, as the six foot five inch, 310 pounder has caught several eyes this draft season. But given the Chiefs glaring need at the position, the mocks continue to tie Simmons with Kansas City.
All that being said, is Simmons the perfect fit for the Chiefs, or does it just make sense given the positional need? According to CBS Sports' Douglas Clawson and Ryan McGrady, the combination of the Chiefs and Simmons is considered a "Top Five First-Round Fit".
"Kansas City's solution is Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons, who is coming off a torn patellar tendon but should be ready for training camp and looks like he has the ability to protect Mahomes' blind side. He allowed one pressure on 152 pass block snaps last year before his injury, good for the lowest pressure rate allowed (0.7%) in the FBS last year (minimum 100 pass block snaps)," Clawson wrote.
"Simmons may not be on the board if the Texans (25th overall pick) have anything to say about it, but would it shock anyone if Kansas City traded up like it did last year for Xavier Worthy?"
With all the mock drafts circling, it's getting hard not to lean into Simmons as a Chief fan. He fits the positional need and has a ton of upside from what was disclosed of his from the NFL Combine.
