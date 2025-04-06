2025 NFL Draft: Will Chiefs Continue Late Round Draft Success?
The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the more successful drafting teams over the last couple of seasons, as their scouting department continues to add well established players to the roster for the future. With the draft just around the corner, the plan for the franchise is to hopefully repeat their success.
That being said, however, the Chiefs might be in a tough spot going into the 2025 NFL Draft. That doesn't mean that they won't be able to select and evaluate talent successfully as they have done so in the past, but it does pose the question of how many more times can they hit with their draft selections?
While some early round picks are among the obvious choices for the franchise on the draft board, the later rounds have been able to produce some studs who have been able to immediately make an impact when donning a Chiefs uniform. From the third round on, the Chiefs have added to their roster nicely over the years.
For example, safety Jaden Hicks is an example of middle to late round selection that has worked out in the favor of the Chiefs. Getting drafted in the fourth round out of Washington State, Hicks was able to provide strong defense for the crew, collecting 29 total tackles, three interceptions and five passes defended in a full 17 games.
Another example of a successful late round draft pick is defensive end Mike Danna. Originally a five round pick by the franchise in the 2020 NFL Draft, Danna has been able to stay fairly consistent as a Chief throughout his career, collecting a career total of 169 total tackles, 88 solo tackles, and 20.5 sacks in 72 regular season games with the franchise.
Similarly, several other Chiefs have been late round pick ups that have flashed success, proving that the scouting department has been able to properly evaluate talent deep into dog days of the draft.
While Kansas City is near the bottom half of the draft, given their success, the fate of the future will likely be by the not-so-highly touted prospects that turn their careers into cinema.
Be sure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Also, let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.