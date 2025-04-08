2025 NFL Draft: Chiefs Take RB in 2nd-Round of Latest Mock
It is almost draft season for the Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the teams in the National Football League. The stage is almost set for the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Chiefs are going over their final draft boards before the draft to make sure they have the right players on their board they want to go after. They want to select players they think give them the best chance to win.
The Chiefs will have most of their draft picks at the end of the rounds, but that does not mean they cannot have another good draft class. We have seen the Chiefs find the right players for their team in all the rounds in recent drafts.
The Chiefs will look to do the same in a couple of weeks. If they do that, it will keep their Super Bowl window open for a longer period of time.
The team should want to improve their run game from last season. Their ground game was not the best last year, and some of it had to do with injuries, but they will look to add another running back in the upcoming draft. This year's running back class is deep, with many talented backs that the Chiefs can take.
Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic has the Chiefs taking running back Dylan Sampson out of the University of Tennessee in his recent mock draft. He has the Chiefs taking Sampson in the second round, 63rd overall in the draft.
"Compact back with good instincts and run-after-contact ability that propelled him to stardom in his lone season as a starter. Sampson separates himself from other backs in the class with an impressive feel for timing, spacing and blocking scheme," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"He sees lane development in real time and is disciplined to stay on the designed track, but he can flip a switch and improvise when traffic mounts. He can wiggle around tacklers or break free from their grasps. Ball security and pass protection improvement will be early priorities for his next coaching staff. Sampson plays with the instincts of a seasoned veteran and has the talent to build on what he started in 2024."
