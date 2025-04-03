2025 NFL Draft: Late Round RB the Chiefs Could Target
The Kansas City Chiefs saw their starting running back, Isiah Pacheco, go down with an injury last season, which kept him out for a big chunk of the year. They remedied that by reuniting with Kareem Hunt, as he had a productive season with them.
So much so, that they decided to bring him back on the team on a one-year deal. That wasn't the only running back they targeted in free agency, as they also gave a one-year contract to Elijah Mitchell from the San Francisco 49ers.
While I believe Mitchell should be the backup running back instead of Hunt, that's beside the point and neither of those signings should deter the Chiefs from targeting a running back in the upcoming NFL draft.
The majority of the running backs that are on their roster have expiring contracts that only give them one more season with the team. The Chiefs are most likely done with free agency signings, which means they're content heading into next season with all of these expiring deals.
The Chiefs shouldn't be looking to draft a running back in the first round, as they have much bigger needs and they would be smart to use that pick on an offensive lineman. This means that they'll have to target a running back in the second or third round.
Luckily for them, this year has a deep running back class with quality prospects that project to be available for many rounds. With one of those late-round picks, the Chiefs should target Donovan Edwards from the University of Michigan.
While Edwards wouldn't get much playing time as a rookie, this pick would be made with the future in mind for the Chiefs. He is a well-rounded running back who is adept at running through tackles and getting as many yards as he can.
He isn't the flashiest runner, but he makes up for it with physicality, he has the champion pedigree and is used to playing in successful situations. If the Chiefs bolster their offensive line, not only would it work to the benefit of Patrick Mahomes, but Edwards too if they decide to draft him.
