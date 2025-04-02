2025 NFL Draft: Standout OL Falls to the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have done a decent job of addressing their biggest needs after their blowout Super Bowl loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. Their offensive line was atrocious and crumbled in the face of the immense pressure the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive line threw at them.
No matter how excellent quarterback Patrick Mahomes may be, it means nothing if they can't give him sufficient time in the pocket. At the very least, they have to make it so that he gets at least a couple of seconds to survey the field, a luxury that he was not given in their Super Bowl loss.
They might've traded away Joe Thuney, but in exchange, they got younger by bringing in Jaylon Moore and retaining Trey Smith for another year. However, those signings don't move far enough to say they've improved their offensive line to a drastic amount.
That's why in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, their priority has to be drafting an offensive lineman with the 31st pick. Luckily for them, there is a star offensive lineman prospect who will most likely be available due to his injury history.
Josh Simmons is a player who's been mocked by the Chiefs many times. In Lance Zierlein's third iteration of a mock draft, he doesn't defy expectations and instead goes with what is the smartest pick for the Chiefs, he predicts they'll be selecting Simmons.
"Simmons' fall stops with Kansas City. He has the best size/length/athleticism profile at the left tackle position in this entire draft, which might be too much for Andy Reid and Brett Veach to pass on", says Zierlein.
They signed Moore with the intention that he'll be their starting left tackle, but drafting Simmons would allow him to properly recuperate from the injury he suffered and wouldn't rush him back out to the field, potentially re-aggravating it.
Simmons's potential is that of a cornerstone piece on the offensive line, and that's what the Chiefs need. If they want to continue their dynasty, they have to bolster that unit and this would be the perfect draft class to do it. His physical tools alone are worthy of the 31st pick, pair that with his potential and athleticism and the Chiefs would be moronic to pass up on him if he's available.
