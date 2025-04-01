Are the Chiefs Done in Free Agency?
The Kansas City Chiefs entered free agency after their Super Bowl loss to cover their weaknesses and run it back, hopefully this time with different results. Ultimately, they did a satisfactory job of retaining the players they could, but they still lost some notable pieces in free agency.
Players like Justin Reid or Tershawn Wharton left in free agency, and the impact has yet to be seen on how effective their defense will be next season. Yet, it's not like the possibility of them adding more players through free agency is gone.
They still have a significant amount of money they could use in free agency, according to Spotrac.com, so why is it that they haven't made any moves as of late? The last player they brought in was Jerry Tillery, who is a nice addition to their defensive line depth.
I suspect the reason they haven't done as many signings is because they are most likely done in free agency. There will still be players they sign, most likely, but I think they are out on signing any more big names to the team.
What had me thinking this was the recent deal the New England Patriots made with Stefon Diggs, a player the Chiefs could've targeted as well. It seems they are content with their current roster and believe that they could make it back to another Super Bowl.
Their biggest signing in free agency was arguably retaining Trey Smith on a franchise tag as an offensive line was their biggest need, and they kept the young guard with the team. That, and giving Jaylon Moore a chance to be a full-time starter.
Speaking about free agents who they signed from the San Francisco 49ers, they also signed Elijah Mitchell, who has an opportunity to revitalize his career with the Chiefs. If they were to sign another player, I predict it would be for depth more so than another star.
Another way they could add some talent to their roster is through the draft, where they could hopefully replenish some of the pieces they lost on defense by leaning more on the defensive side of the ball in the draft.
Make sure you follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI.
Please let us know your feelings when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE