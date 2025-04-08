Chiefs Draft Ohio State OL in Latest Mock Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs had a big problem last season up front on their offensive line. The Chiefs could not have a successful running game or be good at protecting their starting quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. And it showed in the biggest game last season. They have addressed it in the offseason with a couple of free agent signings but still want to get better.
The Chiefs have a chance to add to their offensive line in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. The draft is a good place where the Chiefs can make their roster better for next season and draft the players they need that best fit their roster and their scheme.
The Chiefs have done a good job in recent drafts in finding players that are ready to come in and be starters out of college. When the Chiefs lose players like they did this offseason, the Chiefs have done a good job replacing them with players through the draft.
In one recent mock draft, the Chiefs took a much-needed offensive lineman in the first round of the 2025 draft.
Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic had the Chiefs taking offensive lineman Donovan Jackson out of Ohio State with the 31st overall pick.
"A balanced, explosive athlete with very good length, Jackson spent most of his Ohio State career at guard before moving out to tackle in the wake of Simmons’ injury — a critical move during Ohio State’s title run. Jackson can be inconsistent with his hands but has the look of a possible long-term starter at guard or tackle," said Baumgardner.
Jackson would be a great first round pick for the Chiefs. He can come in and start right away, and you can put him at multiple positions on the offensive line, something that is important, like we've seen last season with the Chiefs.
Jackson would also be a massive upgrade for the Chiefs. Jackson is a player the Chiefs need and can be an anchor on the offensive line for years to come.
The Chiefs will have a good chance in landing Jackson, and if they want to beef up the offensive line they can get a top offensive lineman in the draft at the end of the first round.
