Chiefs' Omenihu Sends Message Ahead of Year 8
The Kansas City Chiefs made it official by signing defensive end Charles Omenihu to stay in Kansas City on a one year deal worth up to $7 million. Getting ready for his third season as a Chief, eighth overall in his NFL career, Omenihu is ready to perform for those who support and those who doubt.
After the signing was made official, the big man addressed the Chiefs nation on the home of the franchise's X (Twitter) page. Below is what he had to say towards the Chiefs Kingdom.
"What up Chiefs Kingdom? Man, just put pen to paper, 9-0 is back," Omenihu said. "Much love to y'all, we're going to have a great year."
The former fifth round draft pick by the Houston Texans in the 2019 NFL Draft has collected many accolades to his resume over the years. On his career, Omenihu has played in 78 regular season games and has collected 101 total tackles, 62 solo tackles, 19.5 sacks, and nine stuffs.
In a more personal message that Omenihu sent out on his own X page, the Chiefs defensive back is only fueled by the lack of on field presence he had last season for the franchise, due to tearing his ACL in January 2024's AFC Championship Game.
"Give me a full season to do this right and see what the results are. Appreciate those who don’t believe and those who do," Omenihu wrote.
In the six games he did compete in this past season, Omenihu collected six total tackles, and one quarterback sack. According to PFF.com, Omenihu brought in a overall grade of 64.7, ranking him 85th among the rest of the qualified defensive ends int he NFL.
Playing behind defensive end George Karlaftis, who had a strong campaign for the Chiefs, the defensive end position for Kansas City, should Omenihu stay healthy, is in a good spot heading into the new campaign. After all, both DE's are younger than the age of 30 and still have much to prove in their careers.
Regardless, Omenihu is ready to get back to work and bring another standout season to the Chiefs fans in Arrowhead.
