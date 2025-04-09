Chiefs Select Secondary Help In 1st-Round of Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs still need to fill in some needs on both the offensive and the defensive side of the ball. The next step for the Chiefs is the 2025 NFL Draft. That is where the Chiefs need to fill out their needs. One of the areas is the secondary. The secondary was a weak spot for the Chiefs last season, and they will look to improve their defense in 2025.
The Chiefs have done a great job of getting talent that best fits their team and the scheme they run, whether it is on offense or defense. The team has also found a lot of players that have made an instant impact on the team from any round of the draft. This season they will look to do the same.
The Chiefs need to have a good draft class to make it easier for them to get back to the big game next season. They cannot leave it up to just one side of the ball for results, but they need to feed off each other and the results should be good for them in 2025.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald of Yahoo Sports have the Chiefs taking help in the secondary. They have the Chiefs selecting Malaki Starks with the 31st overall pick in the draft out of the University of Georiga.
"Steal alert? Starks is one of the best defenders in the draft, but finds himself at the bottom of the first round where he would fit seamlessly into a defense run by Steve Spagnuolo," said McDonald and Tice. "Starks can cover, play in the box and give aggressive, productive play while attacking offenses. He would be going lower than many people have him projected, which works out well for the Chiefs in this scenario."
This will be a good pick for the Chiefs in the first round. Many do not have Sparks on their draft board this early, but he is a first-round talent. He had a great year for Georgia last season, and he can play in pass coverage and it is afraid to come up and stop the run as well. The Chiefs get a sleeper pick with Starks.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.