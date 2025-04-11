2025 NFL Draft: PFF Best Day 3 Pick for Chiefs
It is almost draft season for the Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the teams in the National Football League. The stage is almost set for the 2025 NFL Draft. It is an exciting time for the Chiefs Kingdom as well because they will be getting new members on the team. They are excited, and it gives them a little taste before the start of the 2025 NFL season.
The Chiefs are going over their final draft boards before the draft to make sure they have the right players on their board they want to go after.
They want to select players they think give them the best chance to win. The Chiefs are also not scared to make trades to move up to select the player they want. If they can move up to get him, they will, and it has worked out for them well.
The Chiefs will have most of their draft picks at the end of the rounds, but that does not mean they cannot have another good draft class.
We have seen the Chiefs find the right players for their team in all the rounds in recent drafts. General manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid have done a great job of selecting talent in the late rounds and on day three.
PFF recently released their best pick for the Chiefs on Day three of the draft, and they have the Chiefs selecting edge rusher Tyler Baron out of the University of Miami.
"The Chiefs have struggled to consistently generate pressure off the edge, producing just an 18.2% pass-rush win rate last season — good for 29th in the NFL. Baron has the NFL frame you hope to see on the outside, and the metrics to match, as he earned a 91.0 PFF pass-rush grade on true pass sets across the past two seasons," said Mason Cameron of PFF.
"Fifth-year senior with the size and athleticism for consideration as an edge defender in odd or even fronts. Baron plays with clear eyes to read play development and locate the football but possesses just average upper- and lower-body strength to battle the block," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"He doesn’t create fear with his rush quickness or skill level, but he’s an active worker with a slippery upper body that could foreshadow improvement in rush efficiency with more work. He moved inside as a sub-rusher at Tennessee, which could create an additional layer of alignment versatility."
