Chiefs Earn Rightful Placement in Power Rankings
The Kansas City Chiefs sat near the top of the NFL power rankings from the start of the season to the end, as they came close to securing their third Super Bowl victory in a row. While the franchise didn't get to raise the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season, they still are a dangerous team heading into the 2025-26 campaign.
The Chiefs have been the team to beat in the AFC for quite some time, as they continue to find ways to win. Even last season, with several one-score games, Kansas City was able to hold on, because that's what winners do. As it stands right now, it's hard not to put all your eggs in the basket for the Chiefs when it comes to the AFC West.
According to PFF.com's Mason Cameron, the Chiefs find themselves in familiar territory with where they rank in the Power Rankings. Cameron placed Kansas City as the fifth ranked team, behind their foes the Buffalo Bills. Below is what Cameron had to say to back up his claim.
"Restructuring the contracts of Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones allowed the Chiefs to extend offers to several key contributors on expiring deals. They franchise-tagged Trey Smith and re-signed Nick Bolton and Marquise Brown, but those moves came at the cost of trading All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to Chicago," Camron wrote.
"Additionally, Kansas City's free-agent signings did little to adequately address their most pressing holes, particularly at left tackle. Jaylon Moore is expected to take over the position despite having limited starting experience, leaving major questions on the left side of the offensive line."
The Chiefs have been a dominant force in the AFC under head coach Andy Reid and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. With the return of tight end Travis Kelce as well as the several offseason moves they made, the franchise hasn't yet hit the brakes on what they are trying to achieve.
As they march into the 2025-26 season, until another team besides the Bills figures out how to take Kansas City to its limits, the Chiefs will continue to be a top team in the National Football League.
