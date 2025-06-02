Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Part of Massive Charity Event
Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce joined Big Slick, a Kansas City natives Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, and Jason Sudeikis launched project back in 2010, to help raise money for Children’s Mercy Hospital. The goal this year was easily surpassed with the help of several in the Kansas City community.
"Back in 2010, Rob Riggle called fellow Shawnee Mission graduates Paul Rudd and Jason Sudeikis with an idea. “Let’s host a poker tournament to raise money for Children’s Mercy.” Without hesitation, they each agreed and immediately called upon their family and friends to help pull it off. With only nine weeks of planning, the first Big Slick Celebrity Weekend was born," Big Slick wrote on its website.
Celebrities of all kinds have participated in this charity event since its establishment. In the 16th annual charity event, the fundraiser raised $4.5 million for charity, bringing the total money raised over the years close to $30 million.
"Every dollar raised goes directly to Children’s Mercy to advance Big Slick’s goal of eradicating pediatric cancer."
This isn't the first time that Mahomes and Kelce have participated in this event. A few years back, 2019 to be exact, Mahomes participated in Big Slick's celebrity softball game held at Kauffman Stadium. Mahomes returned to his baseball roots, smashing a home run in his first at-bat of the event.
While they weren't present for the softball game this season, both Kelce and Mahomes made their presence known. Kelce caught a pass while roaming the audience and even gave away a signed football. Both Chiefs stars love giving back to the community, especially the place that they have called home for several years.
"I love so many people in Kansas City – both in the facility and the community. It's home for me now, and I don't want to leave that life yet," Kelce said earlier this offseason.
Knowing that the Big Slick event is very successful, the community of Kansas City will continue to blow their goals out of the water as long as the event continues. Mahomes and Kelce will likely become staples at the event as they have done in years past, so long as they are stars in Kansas City.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.